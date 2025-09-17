DG ISPR Holds Special Session With AJK Students, Faculty Members
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held a special interactive session with students and faculty members from various educational institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
According to a press release issued by ISPR, participants included students and faculty from Khan Muhammad Khan Postgraduate College, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, and Government Postgraduate College for Girls.
During the session, the students and faculty congratulated the Pakistan Army on the success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus. Expressing unwavering support, they affirmed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army, declaring that they are ready to lay down their lives if needed.
“No power in the world can separate Pakistan and Kashmir,” they asserted.
The teachers also emphasized that Pakistan has emerged as a stabilizing force in the region.
