Open Menu

DG ISPR Holds Special Session With AJK Students, Faculty Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM

DG ISPR holds special session with AJK students, faculty members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held a special interactive session with students and faculty members from various educational institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to a press release issued by ISPR, participants included students and faculty from Khan Muhammad Khan Postgraduate College, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, and Government Postgraduate College for Girls.

During the session, the students and faculty congratulated the Pakistan Army on the success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus. Expressing unwavering support, they affirmed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army, declaring that they are ready to lay down their lives if needed.

“No power in the world can separate Pakistan and Kashmir,” they asserted.

The teachers also emphasized that Pakistan has emerged as a stabilizing force in the region.

Recent Stories

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

51 seconds ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

14 minutes ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 g ..

Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for it ..

10 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 ru ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs

11 hours ago
 UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns I ..

UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgen ..

11 hours ago
 Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – ..

Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – and deliver’

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan