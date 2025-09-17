Salute to the Martyrs: Captain Waqar lays down his life for honor of Pakistani nation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The soil of Pakistan is nourished by the blood of martyrs and enriched with countless stories of loyalty to the homeland.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Captain Waqar Ahmed, a brave son of District Loralai, Balochistan, laid down his life for the honor of the nation and the country.

On September 15, 2025, Captain Waqar Ahmed embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in a battle against terrorists in District Kech.

Captain Waqar Ahmed Shaheed devoted four years to the sacred duty of national defense.

He sacrificed his life but did not allow the flag of Pakistan to be lowered, the statement added.

He is survived by his parents and brother. The sacrifice of Captain Waqar Ahmed Shaheed is a beacon of light and a safeguard for future generations.