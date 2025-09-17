Honorary shields presented to retiring police personnel in a ceremony

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A grand ceremony has been organized in honor of the police personnel retiring from the Kohat Police Department.

The ceremony was attended by SP Headquarters Fazal Hanif and other police officers and personnel.

On this occasion, SP Headquarters Fazal Hanif paid tributes to the services of the retiring police personnel and said that the hard work, honesty and responsible services of the personnel would always be remembered in the police department.

He added that the retiring personnel performed their professional responsibilities in best way.

At the end of the ceremony, the SP Headquarters presented honorary shields to the retiring personnel Qasim and Raheel, and expressed their

best wishes for them.

