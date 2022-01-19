UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad To Hold Open Kutchehry On 20th January In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 01:10 PM

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Monday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps and to start organizing open Kutchehries from 20th January in Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Monday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps and to start organizing open Kutchehries from 20th January in Mansehra.

The people of Mansehra were informed that if they have any complaint related to any federal agency, they can register their complaint in Open Kutchehry which would be held January 20th at the office of PESCO XEN City Division Mansehra.

On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Open Kutchehries would be held at the tehsil level with the objective to provide speedy justice to the people living in the remote areas at their doorstep.

Khawaja Saif-ul-Haman, Regional Head, Federal Ombudsman Secretary, Regional Office, Abbottabad will hold Khuli Kutchery on Thursday, 20th January where complaints related to the Federal Department would be settled.

Federal ombudsman regional head of Mansehra informed the people that if they have any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchehry.

The grievances of the masses would be resolved within 60 days, the regional office also directed masses to avail this facility and resolve their issues.

