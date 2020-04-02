Federal ombudsman secretariat has taken cognizance for safe return of stranded Pakistanis from Turkey, Sudan and Tashqant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal ombudsman secretariat has taken cognizance for safe return of stranded Pakistanis from Turkey, Sudan and Tashqant.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the Ombudsman had advised the ministries of foreign affairs and overseas to appoint senior officers as focal persons for liaison with stranded Pakistanis for their help and assistance.

A directive has been issued in this regard to such ministries by the Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis at Federal Ombudsman to address such issue on priority.

Earlier several stranded Pakistanis at Bangkok airport approached to Federal Ombudsman Grievance Commissioner and they thereafter returned to Pakistan with intervention of federal Ombudsman secretariat and with the help and assistance of ministries of foreign affairs and overseas Pakistanis, said the press release.

Several steps are being taken at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for the resolution of public grievances and every complaint which is filed with this secretariat is being decided in (60) days.