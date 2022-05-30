UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman To Hold Open Court In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 07:56 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi will hold an open court in Mansehra on Tuesday, May 31 to address public grievances and to raise awareness about how to lodge complaints against the governments departments.

According to a press release issued on Monday, officers of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will also accompany the federal ombudsman in the open court which will be held at District Council Hall Mansehra.

The open court will be held in connection with the campaign of federal ombudsman to provide immediate and free justice to the people living in remote areas at their doorsteps and raise awareness about the process of lodging complaints with ombudsman.

During the open court, people will also be allowed to register new complaints which would be addressed on the spot.

Officials of WAPDA, Sui Gas, Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA and other federal departments will also be present in the open court.

