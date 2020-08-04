UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsmen For Making Study Report On Cyber Crimes Against Children

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has asked the National Child Commissioner (NCC) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi to make a study report on cyber crimes against children and suggest plan of action by taking on board to FIA, Ministry of IT and other stake holders

He was chairing a high level meeting to review progress on Special Initiatives. Senior Adviser Law Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar briefed the Federal Ombudsman on progress of prison reforms initiatives.

He said that 06 quarterly progress reports have been submitted in the Supreme Court and seventh report is in progress. He said that the Sindh has repealed the outdated prison laws and improved their parole system to control overcrowding in jails, whereas the other three provinces are in working process.

The Ombudsman asked to finalize the automation system of all jails with all criminal justice departments at the earliest and show more progress on missing facilities in jails e.

g. proper sitting arrangements of inmate visitors, provision of clean drinking water and sufficient number of toilets.

He said that filling of vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff in jails be ensured at the earliest. He also directed to speed up the progress on construction of jail in Islamabad and get its monthly progress report from the Ministry of Interior.

The Ombudsman directed to finalize the 7th quarterly implementation report by 15th August. He directed to appoint Special Commissioners for Pension and Housing Sector to remove obstacles in these areas.

He said that now the density of corona pandemic has comes down, therefore, directed to reactivate the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) Programme to provide justice at the doorstep of complainants.

He was informed that more than 60 thousand complaints have been disposed off in 06 months which is 35% excess from the last year.

