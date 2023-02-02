UrduPoint.com

Federation Of Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Holds Fateha Khwani For Martyrs Of Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held Fateha Khwani for the martyred of Police Lines bomb explosion in the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) here on Thursday

Besides, Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and president of Malakand Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Shoaib Khan and office bearers of chambers from the newly merged districts and representatives of the business community from across the province attended the ceremony.

The participants of the function strongly condemned the suicide bombing in Police Lines and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyred and early recovery of the injured.

Addressing the function, Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and president Malakand Chamber Shoaib Khan said that KP Police have played the role of frontline force in the war against terrorism and rendered unforgettable sacrifices.

They said Police Lines bombing incident is similar to Army Public school (APS) tragedy and said that the business community of the whole country is standing beside the KP Police.

