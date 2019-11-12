Fennel Cultivation Should Be Completed During November
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete during November to get bumper yield.
A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Tuesday advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.