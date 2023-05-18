FESCO announces power shutdown

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for May 22.

According to schedule, supply of electricity will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. from FDA City Feeder, Nia Lahore-I,II, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Dijkot Road and Peoples (Sharifabad). From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nawaz Town, BL Industrial, Ram Diwali, Dawood, Sandal, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Millat Town, and Dry port feeders.