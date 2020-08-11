UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Completes Two New Grid Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

FESCO completes two new grid stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiq ul Hassan said that with the completion of two new grid stations 66KV Musa Khel and 132KV Cheena would not open new horizons of development but also helpful to provide uninterrupted supply to the public.

He lauded the efforts of GSC staff on completion of 66KV Musa Khel grid station in the shortest time period.

He said that loses on Musa Khel and Numl feeders have also been reduced and residents of area are getting smooth voltage.

Similarly, completion of 132KV Cheena grid station would not supply the excellent voltage to far-lung areas but also provide relief to FESCO system as well as consumers. The construction of 24 KM long transmission line is also part of this project.

FESCO is also taking necessary measures for the up-gradation of the distribution system in view of growingnumbers of consumers so that quality service could be provided to them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company FESCO

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.