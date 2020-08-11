FESCO completes two new grid stations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiq ul Hassan said that with the completion of two new grid stations 66KV Musa Khel and 132KV Cheena would not open new horizons of development but also helpful to provide uninterrupted supply to the public.

He lauded the efforts of GSC staff on completion of 66KV Musa Khel grid station in the shortest time period.

He said that loses on Musa Khel and Numl feeders have also been reduced and residents of area are getting smooth voltage.

Similarly, completion of 132KV Cheena grid station would not supply the excellent voltage to far-lung areas but also provide relief to FESCO system as well as consumers. The construction of 24 KM long transmission line is also part of this project.

FESCO is also taking necessary measures for the up-gradation of the distribution system in view of growingnumbers of consumers so that quality service could be provided to them.