FESCO Distribution System Being Upgraded Speedily: Tahsin Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Malik Tahsin Awan said that distribution system of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was being upgraded speedily to provide maximum relief to the consumers

Addressing a meeting, he said that the current government was utilizing all available resources to solve public problems at their doorsteps. In this connection, FESCO was undertaking various development projects in eight districts of its region including construction of new grid stations, up-gradation of existing ones, electrification of rural and remote areas, replacement and repair of transformers and other electrical appliances.

He said that all the ongoing electrical development projects in FESCO region would be completed after consultation with the public representatives.

He directed the FESCO officers and employees to resolve the electricity related problems pointed out by the parliamentarians on top priority basis and warned that no negligence or lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.

Former senator Ghos Niazi, former MNA Shakir Bashir, former MPA Karam Elahi Bandyal, former MNA and Director FESCO Board Hamir Hayat Rokhri were present in the meeting in addition to General Manager Operation FESCO Rana Ayub, Project Director Construction Waqas Baig, SE M&T Faisal Shafi Rana, Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza, XENs and SDOs.

