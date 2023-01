FESCO electrified 62 villages in December 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 62 villages in addition to completing 9 high tension (HT) and 50 low tension (LT) proposals with an estimated cost of Rs 228.714 million during December 2022.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that Rs 94.340 million were spent on village electrification while Rs 95.290 million and Rs 38.984 million were spent on completion of HT and LT proposals, respectively across its region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab.

Giving details, he said that Rs 50.516 million were spent on completion of two feeders in district Faisalabad, Rs 3.

467 on two feeders in Jhang, Rs 39.072 million on four feeders in Sargodha and Rs 2.335 million on one feeder in Mianwali district.

Similarly, Rs 13.818 million was spend on electrification of 12 new villages in Faisalabad, Rs 31.471 million on 19 villages in Jhang, Rs 14.819 million on 12 villages in Sargodha and Rs 34.232 million on electrification of 19 villages in Mianwali.

He said that Rs 13.158 million was spent on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 7.644 million on 12 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs 5.884 million on 8 LT proposals in Sargodha and Rs 12.298 million on completion of 13 LT proposals in Mianwali, he added.