FESCO issue shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khawaja Garden, new Dost Street, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street and LCM feeders originating from 132-KV City GIS grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Kotla and Mureedwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m to 1 p.m while Miani feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, WASA, Tayyab Textile, Ahmad Enterprises and Ariyan Industry feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Rasool Pur and Noor Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Raja Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, People's Colony No.

2 and Dost Street feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m to 1 p.m on Tuesday (November 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gojra Road feeder emanating from 220/132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m to 5 p.m whereas al-Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m to 9:30 a.m and then from 3:30 a.m to 5 p.m on November 30.