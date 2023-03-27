UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues 47,450 Single Phase Meters For Its Region

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued more than 47,450 single phase meters for its region.

Giving details, FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that 9695 meters were issued to Frist Circle Faisalabad, 9814 to Second Circle Faisalabad, 10218 to Jhang Circle, 10558 to Sargodha Circle and 7165 meters to Mianwali Circle.

He said that First Circle would install 5209 meters on new applications while Second Circle would use 5465 meters for new connections. Similarly, Jhang Circle would install 4341 meters on new applications whereas Sargodha Circle would use 4768 meters and Mianwali Circle 3667 meters for new connections.

He said that 4486 meters would be used for replacing the defective ones in First Circle, 4349 in Second Circle, 5877 in Jhang Circle, 5790 in Sargodha Circle and 3498 meters would be used in place of defective meters in Mianwali Circle.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed directed the Xens of all five circles toutilize the meters and redress complaints of electricity consumers as early as possible, spokesman added.

