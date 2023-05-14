UrduPoint.com

Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Sunday issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from GIC feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road and Risala Road feeder attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspendedfrom 8 am to 1 pm while Nawaz Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Dawood, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Millat Town, Sandal and Dry Port feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders originating from 132-Kv Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdownfrom 8 am to 2 pm on Monday (May 15).

