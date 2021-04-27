FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday and Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Jalal Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 2 p.m. ,while Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Lathianwala and Fakhar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday and Thursday (April 28-29.