FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from FSM, Barnala, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal Road and Sadaqat Kamal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp and Toba Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).