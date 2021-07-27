UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:11 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from FSM, Barnala, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal Road and Sadaqat Kamal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp and Toba Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Gojra July From FESCO

Recent Stories

46 Afghan soldiers including five officers amicabl ..

7 minutes ago

GDA issues advisory for tourists in wake of Monsoo ..

10 seconds ago

NHMP upgraded toll-free Helpline 130

15 seconds ago

EU calls for quick return to 'stability' in Tunisi ..

2 minutes ago

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

2 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.