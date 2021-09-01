FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from Lasani Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station , Ali Town, BL Industrial and CTM feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Langrana feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station and Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday,September 02.