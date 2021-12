FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from new Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, 7-JB feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Quran academy Road, Jhumra Road and Hamdard-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Yousuf Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, S-II feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Arkana, Katchery Road, Lahore Road and new Awagat feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Murree SEL feeder originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Lalian City feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Saeed Abad, Saeed Abad-II, HAR Textile Mill and Shah Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Tata Bazaar and Muhammadi Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Hussain Abad, Mujtaba Saood, Malik Abad and Bhola Pir feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qudrat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Afghan Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sindhu and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, People's Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Gojra Road, new al-Barkat/Gojra Road, Maan Pur and Dijkot City feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Hilal Road feeder emanating from 132-KV City grid station, al-Faisal and D-Type Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Naradada feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City Tandlianwala, Alam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Railway Road, Malari and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (December 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow and al-Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Nazeer Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Zamzam, Hariyanwala, Garden Colony, Gulbehar Colony and Babar Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Bilal, Meema and Rafi Cotton feeders originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Time Surmax, Zahid Jee, Hyundai Nishat Motor, Ghani Surmax, Dilli JW and Hayat Chemia feeders originating from 132-KV M-III grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while new MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzo, Hasan Spinning-II, Bismillah Migna, Chaudhary Wala, Jaranwala Road and Sabboana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 09, 2021.