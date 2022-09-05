FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from SOS Village, Ashraf Abad, Chenab Engineering, Bagay Wala, Gatti, Umar Garden and Misaqul Mall feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jandanwala and new Dry Port feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m to 9 a.m while Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed, Dost Street, Katchery Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed and Imam Bargah feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7:30 a.

m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (September 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mema Cotton and Mari (SEL) feeders originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m to 1 p.m whereas Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on September 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mochiwala Road and Kathor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday (September 06, 2022).