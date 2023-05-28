FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pepsi feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.

m. to 7:30 p.m. while Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, al-Khaliq, Mansoor Wala, Bhola Pir and Kamal Spinning feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday (May 29, 2023).