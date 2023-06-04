UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shadman and Cardiology feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.

m. to 7:30 p.m. while Taja Beerawla feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (June 05, 2023).

