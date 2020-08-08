UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Raza Town-1, Hamdard-1, Jhumra Road, Malik Pur Road, Lyallpur Galleria and Grand Autrium feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon on Monday (August 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Children Hospital, NIAB-II, Sheikh Colony, Islampura, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, Sarshmeer and Data feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon whereas all feeders of 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on August 10.

