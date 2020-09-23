UrduPoint.com
Fesco Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:15 PM

Fesco issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued, power supply from Mochiwala and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 8am.

to 2pm while Akbar, Jaranwala Road, S-II, Sultani Alasto, Nazir Shaheed, Qararwala, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Gulab and Borstal Jail feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station would observe shutdown from 7am to 11am on Thursday (September 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muslim Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Canal Road and al-Habib feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station would also remain suspended from 9am to 1 pm on September 24.

More Stories From Pakistan

