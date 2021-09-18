FESCO issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company on Saturday, power supply from Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Shadab, Liaqat Abad, Jhang Road, Sheikh Colony, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12 noon on Sunday (September 19, 2021).