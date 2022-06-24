UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from Makhiyana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khewa grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. 1 p.m.

while Kamal feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, new Ahmad Jamal Textile feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Gohar and Sabboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday (June 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on June 25, 2022.

