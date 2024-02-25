FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Nawaz Town, BL Industrial and Ramdewali feeders, linked with 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, Aslam Shaheen feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder connected with 132-KV City grid station, Waris Pura feeder originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Awan Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khwaja Garden feeder attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, Chiniot Road feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, GM Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad and Mustafa Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, al-Fareed and al-Khaliq feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Dijkot City feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Muzaffar Colony, Elyas Garden and Masood Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Atomic Energy, Afghan Abad, al-Rehman and Shadab feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Risala Road and Fowara Chowk feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Jhamra and Shameer Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Qudrat Abad, Gubind Pura, Rasheed Abad and Saeed feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Saeed Abad-1, Nia Lahore-1, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb 26.

Similarly, the electricity supply from Shah Suwariya, Jhang Road, Dawakhari and Mongi Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Khalid feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Saeed Abad-2 feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Rasool Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Fertilizer feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station and Sandal feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 26, 2024.