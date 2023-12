FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued by the company, power supply from Air Avenue, Gulshan-e-Hayat and al-Rehman feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Painsara feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Jame Abad Road feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Khizra feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Satiana Road feeder linked with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Satiana Road feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Mian Chowk feeder connected with 132-KV GIS grid station, Kareem Town and Sarfraz Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Gojra Road feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Dijkot Road, Sain Wazir Ali and Rasiyana feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Raza Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza feeder originating from 132-KV 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Marzi Pura feeder linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Nisar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Bhola Pir and new Sabzi Mandi feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kashmir Road, Madan Pura, new Jinnah Colony and new Rehmat Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Dinpur, Torianwala and Darya Bal feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Railway Road, Mureedwala, Mochiwala Road and Dawakhari feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Nia Lahore-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Kamal Limited, Five Star Food Garment, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Circular Road feeder linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, State Bank and Taj Colony feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, City Housing feeder connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station, Scarp Colony feeder attached with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Faisalabad Road, new Awagat and Gugera feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Chaudhary Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, F-5 feeder linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Beeranwala feeder attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana feeder connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Rehmat Abad and Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Satiana Village feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station and Lundianwala feeder attached with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (December 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Malari and Lal Shah feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas al-Barkat, Gojra Road, Jagatpur and new Dijkot feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station, A-4-PGSHF, Model City, al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Gulbahar Colony, new Khannuana, T&N, Garden Colony and Makkah City feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (December 21, 2023).