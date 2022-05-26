FESCO launches public safety awareness campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched a public safety awareness campaign for prevention from electricity-related mishaps.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Thursday that Health Safety & Environment Directorate FESCO would sponsor the awareness drive on special directives of FESCO board of Directors (BoDs) and Health Safety Environment & Quality Assurance Committee (HSE&QA) so that citizens could take precautionary measures to protect themselves from electric shocks, fires and lightning strikes in buildings and plazas.

He said that the public would be imparted awareness about electrical grounding and earthing system. He said that earthing in buildings / plazas was very imperative to protect human life from the risk of electric shock or death as well as to protect the building, machinery and equipment in case of any fault.

He appealed the consumers to keep all unnecessary metal devices and wires away from electrical installations. He said that earthing would provide a safe way to eliminate lightning and short-circuiting of current. It would also help prevent fire hazards due to current leakage.

He said that FESCO had already issued necessary instructions that the causes of electrical fire hazards including the use of under-sized wires/ switches in wiring, the use of over-rated fuses, the use of extension cords on a regular basis and substandard circuits, use of breakers, switches/ plugs etc.

, use of metal distribution box instead of wooden box and laying wires under rugs, mats or doors etc.

He appealed to the public to follow the safety precautions, issued by FESCO so that fire incidents could be averted at maximum extent. He also appealed to replace all damaged wires, undersized wires and substandard switches as soon as possible. The people should always use RCD breaker in wiring of buildings and plazas while the RCD breaker should not exceed from 30mA.

He said that people should immediately contact an expert for electrical safety audits of electrical appliances, wiring and panels and avoid from decorating table lamps with paper or cloth because it could burn and cause damage to beds and curtains. Similarly, fire extinguishers should also be placed at prominent places while good quality smoke detector alarm must be installed in addition to keeping flammable materials well away from portable heaters.

The people should use only standard heaters that had all the latest safety features to reduce the risk of fire, he added.