FESCO redressing consumers' complaints on priority basis: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed has said that all available resources are being utilised for timely redressal of consumers' complaints, and providing best customer services is the top priority of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Installation of new electricity connections, replacement of faulty meters and other electricity related issues were being resolved on priority basis, said Chief Executive Officer (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed on the occasion of e-Ketchari held on Facebook at the FESCO headquarters here on Thursday.

He said that on the special directives of the Ministry for Energy (Power Division), the consumers' complaints were being given top priority and their problems were being solved at one click at their doorsteps. In the light of the government's vision, the holding of open courts was proving helpful in solving the electricity problems of consumers immediately, he said.

He further said that apart from the central monitoring cell, established at the FESCO Headquarters (HQ), consumers could also register their complaints on 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 and through Short Messaging Service (SMS) at 8118 round the clock, on their complaints immediate action would be initiated.

During the two-hour long online e-court, consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar raised various issues on Facebook, including slow installation of new connections, old and broken electricity meters, voltage drop issues, replacement of old wires, up-gradation of transformers and replacement of faulty meters.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad issued immediate orders to the relevant officers to solve the problems of consumers.

On this occasion, the Superintending Engineers of five operation circles of FESCO were also present online. General Manager Operations Ghulam Farooq, Director General. (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director PR Tahir Sheikh and other officers were also present during the e-court.