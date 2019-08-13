FESCO to celebrate Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced to celebrate Independence Day here on Wednesday (August 14) with full zeal and zest.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here Tuesday that the main and impressive flag hoisting ceremony would be held at FESCO headquarters on Wednesday to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Shafiqul Hasan will unfurl the national flag and address the participants of the ceremony.

He said similar functions would also be held at the FESCO circles, divisional and sub-divisional office whereas office buildings have also been decorated with national flags and buntings.