FGEHA to implement F-14/15 allotment policy per Supreme Court judgment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that the final allotment policy of Sector F-14 and F-15 of the federal capital would be entirely implemented in the light of the orders of the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The DG informed APP that the arguments regarding the allotment policy of Sector F-14/15 had been completed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Apex Court had reserved the judgment expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Zafar said that FGEHA extended gratitude to the federal minister and secretary of Housing and Works, Steering Committee and Executive board for their guidance and support in presenting the allotment policy case realistically.

The patience demonstrated by the allottees and their unwavering confidence in the management of FGEHA are highly appreciable, he said and added “We are proactively and vigorously working round the clock to come up to the expectations of our valuable allottees and will proceed expeditiously per the judgement of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

