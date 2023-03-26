FGEI promoting quality, constructive education: Brig Sajjad Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Director Federal Government Education Institutions (FGEI) Brigadier Sajjad Khan said that the FGEI institutions were imparting quality and constructive education to the students of the nation who would contribute their share in the country's development.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Federal Government Sir Syed College Rawalpindi here Sunday. "FGEI, as an education network, has carved a unique niche in the education system of the country. The talented students who got education from these institutions are taking part and playing their best role in the country's development, Brigadier Sajjad said, adding that no nation could develop without education, according to the requirements of the modern era. No doubt, these institutions were grooming students and hidden talent, he said.

On this occasion, Principal of Sir Syed College Professor Ahmed Raza, Lt.

Colonel Aftab Ahmed, Vice Principal Ahsan Pasha, Principal of Tariqabad school Afzal Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Brig Sajjad Khan congratulated the teachers and students who received the awards. He wished them to continue the journey of devotion, hard work and dedication. He awarded certificates and prizes to Abdul Rafay team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan cricket competition and Syed Farhan Abbas, the team captain who won first position in All-Pakistan basketball.

Later, a student Saim Ahmed, who secured the third position in the second year of Pre-Engineering board exams by getting 1068 marks was also given a certificate of appreciation and a prize. Student Kashif Murad, who got the fourth position by getting 1075 marks in Board annual examination was awarded a certificate and prize.