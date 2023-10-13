FHI delegation calls on health minister

A delegation of Federation Handicap International (FHI), a non-governmental organization, here Friday called on Provincial Heath Advisor, Riaz Anwar and briefed him about welfare and health-related projects of the organization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A delegation of Federation Handicap International (FHI), a non-governmental organization, here Friday called on Provincial Heath Advisor, Riaz Anwar and briefed him about welfare and health-related projects of the organization.

Head of Operations FHI said the organization aims to help out people and all the projects of the organization are welfare-oriented.

He said that FHI is running health projects in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghan refugee camps while one project to rehabilitate handicapped people was going in Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister appreciated the efforts of FHI and assured the cooperation of the government in relief activities.

APP/mds