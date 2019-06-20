FIA arrests outlaw involved in illegal business of Hawala-Hundi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) ::Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an alleged outlaw, involved in illegal business of "Hawala Hundi", from Dera Adda, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team under supervision of Deputy Director FIA Irtaza Haider, conducted raid at Dera Adda and arrested an alleged outlaw identified as Muhammad Younis.

The team recovered foreign currencies of two different countries from his possession besides recovering Hawala record from the alleged outlaw.

The FIA team was comprised of Israr Ali (SI), Zafar (FC), Waseem (FC), and Nasir (FC). FIR was also registered against the accused.