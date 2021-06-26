Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its report in a contempt of court case against Pakistan People Party Leader Masoodur Rehman Abbasi over indecent remarks about the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its report in a contempt of court case against Pakistan People Party Leader Masoodur Rehman Abbasi over indecent remarks about the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The FIA submitted its report on the court orders.

On June 22, a four-member SC bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial had issued a show-cause notice to Masood-ur-Rehman, General Secretary of PPP in PS-114 Sindh constituency, on his derogatory speech against the chief justice.

The court issued notice to the attorney general, besides directing the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit details pertaining to the objectionable speech and other material on the next date of hearing, and the FIA to submit complete report over the matter. The court had also sought written reply from the PPP activist as well.

The FIA in its report stated that the audio and video in which PPP leader Masood-ur-Rehman had made indecent remarks about the CJP Gulzar Ahmed was genuine.

The report stated that the agency had asked the Digital Forensic Lab, Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Headquarter to conduct the audio/video forensic analysis.

"The Digital Forensic Laboratory of Cyber Crime Wing provided the digital forensic analysis which concludes that audio and video in which Masood-ur-Rehman has made indecent and disrespectful remarks about the Chief Justice is genuine and no editing is made in the video/audio", the FIA told the court.

It further submitted that Masood's video speech was available on different social media websites.

The Agency also submitted findings of the Cyber Crime Report Center (CCRC) FIA Islamabad, which stated that video duration was 02 minutes and 15 seconds, which was firstly uploaded on Facebook by Faraz Karim in a group on 12:37 PM, June 18, 2021. Later, Faraz Karim uploaded the same video in more Facebook group. The FIA report also contained the web links and uploading time.

Similarly, the FIA informed the court in its report that a YouTube channel also uploaded the said video on June 18. The FIA said the Facebook accounts had been preserved (Case Number: 6201460), and the data request would be initiated after obtaining the court orders.

The FIA also attached with the report, complete transcript of the video besides details of the accused Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi including his CNIC Number, Passport Number, home address as well as his cell phone number. The court will take up the matter again next week on June 28 at 12.00 noon.