An Anti Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) Monday rejected a petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking to shift judge Arshad Malik video case to anti terrorism court

ACCC Judge Tahir Mehmood announced the verdict on plea of FIA after hearing arguments from both sides at large.

The court also directed FIA to submit case challan on next date of hearing.

The FIA prosecutor had pleaded that sections of anti terrorism act had been included in first information report (FIR) regarding the matter due to which the case should be shifted to ATC.

However, the defence side opposed the request of FIA.