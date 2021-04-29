'FIEDMC economic zones best for investment in Pakistan'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Economic Development and Management Company's (FIEDMC) economic zones are the best locations for investment in Pakistan.

This was stated by FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq during a briefing given to investors belonging to members of European Union - Denmark, Norway and Finland - in a virtual roadshow held under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

He said that special incentives like exemption in income tax for 10 years and import of duty free machinery are given to investors making investments in FIEDMC economic zones.

In the virtual roadshow, the foreign investor showed interest in making investment in the textile, health, energy and automobile sectors.