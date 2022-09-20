UrduPoint.com

Fifth Flight From Oman With Relief Goods Lands At Karachi Airport

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A relief assistance flight from the Sultanate of Oman landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Tuesday.

This is fifth flight from Oman carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The consignment was received by Omani Council General Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari along with the representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said, "Relief assistance from Sultanate of Oman is welcomed with warmth and gratitude." A day earlier, a ship carrying flood relief assistance from Oman had arrived at the Karachi Port carrying relief goods including food items, blankets and tents.

