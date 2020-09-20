UrduPoint.com
Film Actor Yousuf Khan Remembered On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Film actor Yousuf Khan remembered on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The 11th death anniversary of eminent Pakistani film actor Yousuf Khan was observed on Sunday.

Appeared in more than four hundred films in Urdu, Punjabi and Pashto languages over his 46 year long career, Yousuf Khan made his debut in the Pakistani film Parwaaz in 1954.

He started his film career as a supporting actor, but later matured into a lead actor. He started his film career when the Pakistani film industry was ruled by big name actors like Sudhir, Santosh Kumar, Darpan and Aslam Pervaiz.

He made a name for himself first as a romantic hero in urdu language films. Later on, in the late 1970s and 1980s, he became known as an action hero in Punjabi and Pashto language films.

During his professional career, he received Nigar Award for Best Actor in Punjabi language film Ziddi, Pride of Performance Award in 2004 by the President of Pakistan.

Yousuf Khan was died on 20 September 2009 at age 78 at Lahore due to cardiac arrest.

