Finalizing Bylaws Of Balochistan Child Commission Urged

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Finalizing bylaws of Balochistan Child Commission urged

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday called for finalizing the bylaws of Balochistan Child Commission.

"Concrete measures are indispensable for approval and functioning of Balochistan Child Commission," she said while addressing a meeting held pertaining to review pace of work on Balochistan Child Commission.

Member Provincial Assembly Zeenat Shahwani, Secretary Social Welfare Department Abdul Latif Kakar, UNICEF Balochistan Child Protection Section in-charge Bushra Ajmal, CPO Sazeer Ahmad Durrani and officers of various departments were also present.

The parliamentary secretary deplored that "Balochistan Child Commission was formed in 2016, but non-formulation of its bylaws; it is still a matter of great concern.

There is a dire need to speed up the work on commission so that the purpose for which this commission was formed can carry out the affairs and deliver services instead of becoming a burden on the government," she stressed.

Addressing the meeting on the occasion, Secretary Social Welfare Department Abdul Latif Kakar said that all the stakeholders would be asked in black and white for the functioning of the commission besides a special summary would also be sent for the establishment of the directorate and the provision of necessary resources.

"The support of the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts can be obtained in the related measures, but they cannot be obliged to provide the necessary resources," he said.

