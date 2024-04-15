Open Menu

Finance Minister Arrives In US For Meetings With IMF, WB

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 12:47 PM

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB  

Ambassador of Pakistan to United States Masood Khan and the officers of the Embassy of Pakistan welcomed the Finance Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday arrived in Washington D.C, United States to participate in the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank.

On arrival at the airport, Ambassador of Pakistan to United States Masood Khan and the officers of the Embassy of Pakistan welcomed the Finance Minister.

During his stay in US, the Finance Minister will meet IMF and World Bank officials. Meetings with international media and think tank representatives are also included in the Finance Minister's schedule.

