Finance Minister Condemns Firing On Customs Officials In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the incident of firing on Customs Officials in Dera Ismail Khan while performing anti-smuggling duties.
According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two officials of Customs Department in the incident.
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to families of the martyrs in these testing times.
The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured Customs officials in the incident. He said that sacrifices of these martyrs would not go in vain and expressed resolve that the smugglers will be dealt with iron hands.
The minister said that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs will continue their anti-smuggling operations for elimination of the menace of smuggling from the country.
