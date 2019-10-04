Financial assistance to be provided for Balochistan Cardiac Center: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said financial assistance would be provided in the construction of Balochistan Cardiac Center.

She said this during a meeting held here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department.

Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education Department Momin Agha, Special Secretary Nadir Ch Addl Secretary Development Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Dr Sohail Saqlain, officers of Planning and Development were present on this occasion.

Quetta Health Secretary Dr Abdul Majid and other officers participated in the meeting through video link.

Dr Majid and Chief Planning Officer of Punjab Health Department Abdul Haq Bhatti briefed the minister regarding the details of project of Baluchistan Cardiac Centre.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab Health Department would provide financial assistance in the construction of Balochistan Cardiac Centre.

She said modern training would be provided to the doctors of Baluchistan in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore.

All the affairs of Balochistan Cardiac Centre including human resource would be resolved with mutual consultation, she said, adding Balochistan Cardiac Centre would provide quality health care facilities to thousands of people.