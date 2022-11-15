UrduPoint.com

Financial Help Cheque Given To Actor Tariq Teddy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Financial help cheque given to actor Tariq Teddy

Provincial Secretary Information & Culture Department Asif Iqbal Lodhi and Press Secretary to Chief Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal visited ailing actor Tariq Teddy at PKLI on Tuesday and handed him over a financial assistance cheque of Rs 0.5 million to his son on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Information & Culture Department Asif Iqbal Lodhi and Press Secretary to Chief Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal visited ailing actor Tariq Teddy at PKLI on Tuesday and handed him over a financial assistance cheque of Rs 0.5 million to his son on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The chief minister also sent a bouquet to the actor and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Information Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi said that he inquired about the health on the order of the CM and gave a financial relief cheque while Press Secretary Iqbal Chaudhry also prayed for speedy recovery of Tariq Teddy.

Meanwhile, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department sent a letter to Dean PKLI to immediately form a medical board for treatment of Tariq Teddy.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Tariq Teddy Million

Recent Stories

Two killed in firing attack at Tarnab

Two killed in firing attack at Tarnab

24 seconds ago
 US Consul General meets KP Minister Shaukat Yousaf ..

US Consul General meets KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

27 seconds ago
 Chief Minister reviews matters related to South Pu ..

Chief Minister reviews matters related to South Punjab Secretariat

28 seconds ago
 EU Agrees on Additional $16.6Mln in Military Assis ..

EU Agrees on Additional $16.6Mln in Military Assistance Funding for Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Blinken, Kenyan President Discuss Peace Efforts in ..

Blinken, Kenyan President Discuss Peace Efforts in DRC, Ethiopia - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.