Financial help cheque given to actor Tariq Teddy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Information & Culture Department Asif Iqbal Lodhi and Press Secretary to Chief Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal visited ailing actor Tariq Teddy at PKLI on Tuesday and handed him over a financial assistance cheque of Rs 0.5 million to his son on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The chief minister also sent a bouquet to the actor and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Information Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi said that he inquired about the health on the order of the CM and gave a financial relief cheque while Press Secretary Iqbal Chaudhry also prayed for speedy recovery of Tariq Teddy.

Meanwhile, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department sent a letter to Dean PKLI to immediately form a medical board for treatment of Tariq Teddy.