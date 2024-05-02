Open Menu

Biometric Devices Provided For Attendance Of FPC Staff

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Biometric devices provided for attendance of FPC staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) has provided biometric devices

to HR department for online attendance of the staff.

FPC Managing Director Kashif Raza on Thursday said that a comprehensive strategy was

devised to digitalize the entire mechanism of parking company.

In this connection,

biometric devices were provided while summer uniforms would also be distributed

among the staff very soon.

The FPC would provide quality service to people and in this regard workers problems

would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

53 minutes ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

58 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

1 hour ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan