Biometric Devices Provided For Attendance Of FPC Staff
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) has provided biometric devices
to HR department for online attendance of the staff.
FPC Managing Director Kashif Raza on Thursday said that a comprehensive strategy was
devised to digitalize the entire mechanism of parking company.
In this connection,
biometric devices were provided while summer uniforms would also be distributed
among the staff very soon.
The FPC would provide quality service to people and in this regard workers problems
would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.
