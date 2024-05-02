Biometric devices provided for attendance of FPC staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) has provided biometric devices

to HR department for online attendance of the staff.

FPC Managing Director Kashif Raza on Thursday said that a comprehensive strategy was

devised to digitalize the entire mechanism of parking company.

In this connection,

biometric devices were provided while summer uniforms would also be distributed

among the staff very soon.

The FPC would provide quality service to people and in this regard workers problems

would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.