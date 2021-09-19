UrduPoint.com

Financial Issues Of Radio Artists To Be Resolved Soon: Aamir Dogar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:40 PM

Financial issues of radio artists to be resolved soon: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar Sunday said that financial problems of radio artists would be resolved very soon.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Artist Equity Forum (AEF) led by President AEF Israr Anjum, here. The delegation apprised Malik Aamir Dogar about their different problems especially related to financial assistance and low stipends.

Aamir Dogar remarked that he would discuss artists issues with DG Radio Pakistan.

He stated that artists issues would be resolved as early as possible. Lauding the services and contribution of Radio artists, Aamir Dogar stated that artists always performed best role in issues related to national importance.

Artists are national asset and they could not be ignored. Dogar assured them that government would offer them financial assistance soon. Advisor to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari was also present on the occasion.

