Fines Imposed On Two Flour Mills, Shops In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:03 PM

Fines imposed on two flour mills, shops in Sargodha

The Assistant Commissioner Umer Daraz Gondal has imposed hefty fines on two flour mills on the violation of price control act in city on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):The Assistant Commissioner Umer Daraz Gondal has imposed hefty fines on two flour mills on the violation of price control act in city on Thursday.

According to authorities, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, AC Umer Daraz has imposedRs 2, 00,000 fines on two flour mills due to overpricing and hoarding.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Bhera Wasiq Abbas has conducted a raid at Peeli Kothi and Hojka Shareef and recovered 675 bags of sugar and rice from the various shops and imposed fine Rs50 thousand and registered cases against the accused.

