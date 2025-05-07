Finnish Envoy Meets Punjab Governor, Discusses Indian Attack, Mutual Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Finnish Ambassador Hannu Ripatti called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed mutual cooperation between the two countries besides Indian aggression during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.
Honorary Consul General of Finland in Pakistan Durre Ahmed was also present. The governor said India was the biggest terrorist state which had not only targeted Pakistan but also Sikhs in Australia and Canada. He said the Indian army had shown its cowardly actions by targeting innocent people in the urban areas of Pakistan.
The governor said "our Pakistan army did not target the urban areas and unarmed people of India, but instead retaliated vigorously in self-defence and targeted their military installations." He said the entire nation stands by its army against India’s war madness.
The governor further said that Pakistan wanted peace, but India should not consider this as our weakness, adding that India was involved in destabilising the situation on the Afghan border, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and especially in Balochistan.
The governor said India is involved in creating instability in Pakistan by funding terrorist organisations. He said that India itself had created the drama of the Pahalgam attack. He said Pakistan was already a victim of terrorism.
He said Pakistan was committed to further promoting cooperation with Finland in various fields including education. He thanked the ambassador and expressed the hope that he would show the world the real face of India.
Hannu Ripatti expressed solidarity with Pakistan against India’s aggression and condoled the martyrdom of innocent citizens. The ambassador said that Pakistan and Finland were currently engaged in cooperation and exchange programmes in various fields, including education.
